NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A sheriff’s employee in New Orleans faces multiple charges, including trying to introduce contraband into the jail.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said Louis Williams, 36, has been suspended without pay pending a termination hearing.

Williams, who has worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2020, admitted to investigators that he was paid $1,000 to deliver a package to an inmate. Inside the package, investigators said, were 39 doses of Suboxone and 22.76 grams of synthetic marijuana, known commonly as “mojo.”

Williams faces one count each of malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute Suboxone. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“We cannot tolerate this type of activity on the part of anyone and we remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities.” Sheriff Marlin Gusman said in a news release Tuesday.

He also thanked the confidential informant who tipped investigators to the alleged crime. “It’s important for everyone’s safety to say something if you see something, and we are grateful this person did just that,” he said.

