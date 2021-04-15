Get the shot, or not? The decision grows ever more complicated.

“About 1 in 5 U.S. adults overall — 21% — remain unwilling to get the Covid vaccine,” reports a new Monmouth University poll.

“Partisanship remains the main distinguishing factor among those who want to avoid the vaccine altogether, with 43% of Republicans versus just 5% of Democrats saying this. Currently, 22% of independents say they want to avoid getting the vaccine altogether. Demographically, adults under age 65 (25%) continue to be more likely than seniors (11%) to rule out getting the vaccine. There are no discernible differences by race, though, with similar number of whites (22%) and people of color (20%) saying they will avoid getting the vaccine if they can,” the poll analysis reported.

“The number of people who have been skittish about the vaccine has dropped as more Americans line up for the shot, but the hard core group who want to avoid it at all costs has barely budged. The recent news about Johnson & Johnson vaccines is probably not going to help that situation. On the other hand, it might not make it all that much worse since much of this reluctance is really ingrained in partisan identity,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The survey found that 51% of Americans have already received “at least one Covid jab” while 14% say they will get the vaccine as soon as they can. Democrats (67%) are more likely than independents (47%) and Republicans (36%) to report being vaccinated.

The poll of 800 U.S. adults was conducted April 8-12 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.