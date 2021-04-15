WINDSOR, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say they’re looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the traffic stop involving Windsor police and a Black Army lieutenant.

The traffic stop occurred on December occurred on the night of Dec. 5 on Route 460. But videos of the incident drew nationwide attention last week after the soldier filed a lawsuit against the two officers.

State police said in a statement Wednesday that they’re investigating the traffic stop, which was initiated at the request of the Windsor Police Chief and at the directive of Governor Northam.

The traffic stop was initiated at approximately 6:35 p.m. as Lt. Caron Nazario was traveling west in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Route 460. The actual traffic stop occurred a minute later at the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Windsor Blvd/Route 460, Church Street, Bank Street and Court Street.

State police said that anyone with information and/or cell phone video is encouraged to email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

