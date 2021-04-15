MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge that she shot and killed her mother in her Goffstown home in 2019.

Jennifer Clow entered the plea to a charge of reckless second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said they believe Clow‘s mother, Sally Miller, 72, was shot 10 days before her body was found on June 14, 2019.

Clow had traveled to Florida and was arrested in Naples.

Prosecutors say that before her death Miller told a neighbor Clow had been stealing money from her.

“Those issues had gotten so bad that Sally was actually out of money and told her next-door neighbor she was probably going to have to sell her house,” said Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin.

WMUR-TV reports Clow told the judge she suffers from anxiety and depression, but said she told investigators she knew what she did was wrong.

Sentencing is set for June. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 35 years to life in prison.

