Americans for Prosperity, a leading conservative advocacy group, is scheduled to hit Des Moines on Monday as a first stop in a campaign swing targeting vulnerable House Democrats over President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package and other key party priorities.

The initial stop will target Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa Democrat, with plans to confront other swing district members in states like Georgia, Kansas and Pennsylvania who should be having second thoughts on supporting another plank in Mr. Biden’s costly agenda, AFP President Tim Phillips told The Washington Times.

“Part of the message will be, enough is enough here — let’s rein this in and here’s the chance for you to vote no and show your district that you’re not just kind of a partisan, hard-left politician but you’re actually looking through the impact on the folks back home,” Mr. Phillips said.

The campaign will involve trying to rally opposition to Mr. Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. It’s also an effort to hold members accountable for their votes on House-passed legislation like the PRO Act, which would bolster union rights and undermine right-to-work laws across the country, and H.R.1, Democrats’ expansive legislation to overhaul voting laws across the country.

AFP is also targeting the members over their support for Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“At what point does that rank-and-file Democrat House member from a swing district, or that Democrat senator from a swing state, say wait, finally this is too far? The people back home will just recoil from this level of extreme ideology,” Mr. Phillips said.

Ms. Axne’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the effort.

Mr. Phillips said he plans to be in Des Moines on Monday to kick things off.

“It’ll kick off a whole series — direct mail, digital ads. It’ll be door-to-door — we’re going to launch a door effort in that district and that’ll be the kick-off across a number of House districts similar to Iowa-3,” he said.

Democrats hold a 218-212 majority in the House, giving Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California almost no margin for error assuming Republicans are unified in opposition to Mr. Biden’s proposals.

The GOP has blasted Mr. Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package for directing only a small fraction of the money to traditional “infrastructure” projects like roads and bridges and for proposing roughly $2.5 trillion in corporate tax hikes to pay for it.

Mr. Biden says he’s willing to negotiate on parts of his proposals but that the U.S. needs to spend money on broadband, caregiving and research and development to keep up with countries like China in the battle for world dominance.

