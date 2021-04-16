COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A suspect’s attack against two Columbus police officers left one officer with a broken jaw and the other with a concussion, authorities announced Friday.

Officers Andrew Mott and Samuel Clanin were recovering from their injuries Friday, according to a tweet by the Columbus Division of Police.

Body camera footage posted by police shows an assault taking place moments after the two officers responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife outside Faith Mission, a downtown homeless shelter.

The video shows the suspect, Noah Andrews, punch Mott within seconds of him exiting a police van. Andrews then slammed Clanin against a police car, officials said. The video then shows Mott responding by tasering Andrews after he falls on the ground, according to the video.

The attack left Mott with a broken jaw in two places, requiring surgery, and Clanin with a concussion. Police said Andrews, who wasn’t injured, was charged with assault on a police officer.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Columbus police and the community.

A number of protesters and police clashed Tuesday night outside the division‘s headquarters. The demonstrators were protesting the killing of Miles Jackson, who died after he and police faced a standoff at a Columbus-area hospital Monday.

