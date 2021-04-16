BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a man who was shot and left in a park on the Semiahmoo Spit near the Canadian border last week.

Lynda Clare Mercy, 62, had bail set Wednesday at $1 million by Whatcom County Superior Court Commissioner Leon Henley, The Bellingham Herald reported.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mercy Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

Deputies were called April 7 to Semiahmoo Parkway and found 67-year-old Thomas Flood covered in blankets on a trail, according to court documents. Flood had two bullet wounds to his torso, according to the documents.

Court documents say Mercy knew Flood and that her mental health had “changed over the past 12 months.”

Law enforcement identified Flood through his fingerprints and linked him to a Ford Econoline van that he often stayed in on Whidbey Island, documents said.

Law enforcement traced Flood’s phone and found the van parked in the Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham on April 8. What was believed to be blood was found inside, documents state.

By tracking his phone and using cameras in Bellingham, law enforcement found Mercy used the van and made stops around Bellingham, according to court documents. Investigators learned her identity after releasing footage and receiving tips, documents said.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was arrested without incident.

