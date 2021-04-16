President Biden referred to 29-year-old Masters golf champion Hideki Matsuyama as “a Japanese boy” during a joint press conference Friday with Japan’s prime minister.

During an event in the White House Rose Garden, Mr. Biden told Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the Japanese are understandably proud of their country.

“You’ve got a Japanese boy coming over here and winning the Masters,” the 78-year-old Mr. Biden said. “He won the green jacket. … the first Japanese player to take home that green jacket.”

Mr. Matsuyama won the famed major tournament in Augusta, Georgia, a week ago. First prize was worth $2.1 million — a lot of money for a “boy.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.