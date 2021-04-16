President Biden on Friday said he is ordering American flags at the White House, public grounds and military and diplomatic buildings to be flown at half-staff after a gunman killed eight people Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indiana.

Mr. Biden condemned an “epidemic” of gun violence in the U.S. and re-upped his call for Congress to pass new controls after the president announced some limited executive actions last week designed to curb such mass shootings.

“Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation,” the president said. “We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.”

The president said he and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the shooting.

A gunman shot and killed eight people at a facility in Indianapolis on Thursday before apparently killing himself. Officials were still investigating a possible motive on Friday.

Mr. Biden had recently ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after William Evans, a U.S. Capitol police officer, was killed in a car attack near the Capitol complex on April 2.

The president also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff last month after a string of shootings at massage parlors in Georgia left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

