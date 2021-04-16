ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A former sheriff’s deputy in a northeast Georgia county was charged with aggravated assault after he shot at a car that drove away during a chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it arrested former Oglethorpe County Deputy Michael Norton Davis on Thursday.

Investigators say Davis on Monday afternoon tried to stop a 27-year-old Athens resident, Patrouski Hodges, for speeding. Hodges eventually pulled over after crossing from Oglethorpe into Athens-Clarke County on U.S. 78.

GBI said Davis‘ patrol car hit Hodges‘ Chevrolet Equinox, and when Davis got out and started giving orders, Hodges drove away. Davis shot three times at Hodges‘ car, hitting it twice. Afterward, Davis chased Hodges about 10 miles (16 kilometers) before catching him. No one was injured.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Davis was fired after the investigation requested by Athens-Clarke police. Davis had worked as an Oglethorpe deputy since 2017, according to the sheriff’s office. GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said Davis’ use of force did not match the crime.

The 35-year-old Davis, a Colbert resident, was released on $27,700 bail from the Clarke County jail after turning himself in. It’s unclear whether Davis has an attorney representing him.

Hodges was taken to the Oglethorpe County jail on traffic violations, while a passenger was checked out at a local hospital.

.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.