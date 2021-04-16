Facebook’s Oversight Board said Friday that it is extending its timeline for deciding whether to keep or reverse the ban against former President Donald Trump.

The board has responsibility for content enforcement and governance on Facebook platforms and said on Twitter that it would make its decision about Mr. Trump’s indefinite suspension in the “coming weeks.”

“The Board’s commitment to carefully review all comments has extended the case timeline, in line with the board’s bylaws,” the board said on Twitter. “We will share more information soon.”

The board said it also extended the deadline for public comments on the case and got more than 9,000 responses.

