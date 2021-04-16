COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A two-day human trafficking sting staged at hotels across central Ohio resulted in nearly 100 arrests, the state attorney general’s office announced Friday.

The sting also marked the first time that people trying to buy sex were charged with engaging in prostitution under a new law that took effect Monday.

Authorities said 93 people were arrested during the “Operations 614” sting staged Wednesday and Thursday in Columbus and its surrounding suburbs. It was conducted in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement, and officials said those arrested included a registered sex offender on parole and those seeking sex with juveniles.

Besides targeting people seeking out prostitutes, the sting was an effort to help identify human trafficking victims and get them connected to services. Fifty-three victims were identified during the two-day operation.

