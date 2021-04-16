BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed after being hit by an on-duty Washington County deputy who was driving early Thursday.

The Beaverton Police Department identified the person as 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy of Beaverton.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the Nike World Headquarters.

Police said the deputy, responding officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but Frazier-Savoy died at the scene.

Police have said speed is not believed to have been a factor.

Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred. The team is still investigating, police said Friday.

The deputy is on standard administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

