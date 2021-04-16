TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man in Buckley Thursday after the Tacoma Police Department said the man produced a handgun during a domestic violence call.

Deputies were called at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday to a residence southeast of Tacoma in Buckley. Sometime after arriving, the man produced a handgun and one deputy fired at him, KIRO reported.

After the shooting, deputies administered aid to the man and he was flown in critical but stable condition to a hospital, Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The man is 70 years old, KIRO reported. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.