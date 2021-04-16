ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state trooper on Friday shot and wounded a man who authorities say threatened officers with a butcher’s knife as they tried to arrest him in Rochester for allegedly violating his parole.

The man was reported in guarded condition at a local hospital. His name was not immediately released. No officers were injured.

Police officials said during a news conference that a fugitive task force that includes U.S. marshals, state police, Rochester police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were trying to arrest the man on allegations he had “skipped” parole in a burglary case.

After police entered a two-family house, a state trooper shot the man, who is in his 30s, when he moved aggressively at officers and ignored orders to drop the knife, police said. The trooper’s name has not been disclosed.

“Our officer felt he was threatened, and he used deadly physical force,” state police Maj. Barry Chase said.

State police are investigating the shooting.

