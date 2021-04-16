JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jackson police have launched an investigation after a man was found shot to death inside an abandoned house.

Sam Brown, a spokesman for the police department, confirmed the investigation in an email Wednesday. He said the victim’s bullet-riddled body was found about 6 p.m.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

There is currently no information on what the motive was or who might be involved in the shooting, The Clarion Ledger reported.

The shooting marks Jackson’s 41st homicide since the beginning of the year, according to statistics compiled by the newspaper. That includes 40 investigated by the Jackson Police Department and one investigated by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The capital city recorded 130 homicides in 2020, the highest number in its history. The number marked an increase of 38 from the previous record of 92 in 1995, according to FBI data.

