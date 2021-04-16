The calls for tighter gun restrictions face stiff opposition in the court of public opinion, according to a new survey that found a clear majority of Americans back the Second Amendment and that voters are wary of more gun control laws.

A McLaughlin and Associates poll shows that 58% of voters are more likely to support a candidate that backs the right to keep and bear arms, and that 52% say the best way to reduce violent crime is to enforce the laws already on the books.

President Biden has said he backs bills Democrats are pushing on Capitol Hill to expand background checks on gun sales, and to reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Mr. Biden recently issued a series of executive actions to crack down on so-called “ghost” guns and firearm stabilizing braces, and nominating an adviser at the gun-control group Giffords to become director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The polls showed that 58% of voters believe any new gun laws should go through Congress, and that 31% supported enacting gun policy through executive orders.

A plurality of respondents, 45%, also said that they believe more gun laws would not have stopped recent mass shootings, versus 37% who said they would.

Overall, 72% of respondents said they support the right to keep and bear arms and 73% agreed that the Second Amendment is one of the most cherished parts of the U.S. Constitution.

The national survey of 1,000 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.