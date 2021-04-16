LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A state lawmaker was charged with drunken driving, resisting police officers and other crimes stemming from an April 6 crash along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, prosecutors said Friday.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Charges include resisting and obstructing an officer - a felony - and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the 0.08% limit. Jones also was charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison on the resisting charge.

A message seeking comment was left with Jones‘ office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.