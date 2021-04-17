FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities were searching Saturday for two farm workers who opened fire at a Fresno County vineyard, killing one man and wounding two others.

The victims and suspects were pruning grape vines at a vineyard northwest of Huron Friday morning when an argument broke out among the workers and two men fired gunshots, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

The suspects fled in a car, he said.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Botti said, while two others were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspects’ motives were under investigation.

