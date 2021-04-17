ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Three protesters have been arrested after a North Carolina city disbanded a homeless camp on park grounds.

Asheville Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball said Friday night that the arrests occurred as city workers moved in to break up a homeless camp at Aston Park.

Those who were camping there had been given a week’s notice that they would need to leave.

Ball said six homeless people remained at the camp Friday, and were offered temporary shelter at a Red Roof Inn. All six accepted.

But protesters had also set up camp at the park, Ball said. Three protesters who blocked city workers’ attempts to remove the protesters’ tents were arrested, Ball said.

Asheville has sought to shut down numerous homeless camps in the city where it has received reports of fighting and drug use. The city said it is working to provide alternate shelter for those with no other options.

