HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) - Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a gunman who fired his weapon at a deputy, narrowly missing their head, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened before dawn, when deputies responding to several calls about a man threatening to shoot residents in a Hayward neighborhood confronted the suspect in a yard, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Kelly said the man was pointing a loaded gun at people in the neighborhood and fired multiple shots, one of which grazed the head of a deputy.

Several deputies returned fire, Kelly said, and the man died at the scene.

The 26-year-old suspect’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Kelly said he has an extensive criminal history for shootings, assaults, robbery, burglary and auto theft.

