ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque police officer fatally shot a man who had earlier fired a gun during an altercation stemming from a domestic dispute Friday night, a Police Department statement said.

Officers responding to the reported gunshot tried for about an hour to get the man to surrender peacefully before an officer fired at least one shot, killing the man, according to a brief statement released by Sgt. Tanner Tixier, a department spokesman.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, including what prompted the officer to fire.

The statement said a multi-agency task force is investigating the incident.

