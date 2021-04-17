BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of a young mother shot to death outside her Alabama home has been charged in the slaying.

Bessemer police on Friday said De Anthius Jacobien Edwards, 20, of Helena, was charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death of 21-year-old Joanne “LaShay” Jackson, the mother of 3-year-old twins, al.com reported.

Edwards was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Jackson, of Bessemer, was taken to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

Her family said Jackson had ended the relationship with Edwards about a month ago, and that he had resurfaced Tuesday and smashed her cell phone. He returned Wednesday night.

Jackson’s father, David Jackson, said his other daughter witnessed the encounter.

“She said he came in talking crazy and she told him to leave,’′ David Jackson recalled. “As he was walking down the steps, she walked out too to make sure he was leaving.

“By the time he got halfway down the stairs, he just started shooting. I think the second shot hit her (Joanne) in the chest.”

Lt. Christian Clemons said Edwards surrendered to police on Thursday.

He said it appears the argument between Edwards and Jackson was over Jackson’s new relationship.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.