New walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites for D.C. residents who are 65 years and older will open up across the city on Monday.

Residents will be able to get vaccinated without booking an appointment at the sites, which will administer either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Each site will be able to accommodate up to 30 walk-in appointments daily.

Residents 65 and older can walk up during the days and times listed below while appointments last. Appointments at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center are designated for residents from Wards 7 and 8 and open to any resident from those two wards who is 18 or older.

Site (Partnering pharmacy) Address Ward Days/Hours Walter E. Washington Convention Center (GW Medical Faculty Associates) 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001 Ward 2 Mon-Fri 7:00a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lamond Recreation Center (Safeway) 20 Tuckerman St NE, Washington, DC 20011 Ward 4 Wed-Sat 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Langdon Park Community Center (Safeway) 2901 20th St NE, Washington, DC 20018 Ward 5 Mon-Thurs 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (Giant) 1100 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC 20017 Ward 5 Tues/Wed/Fri 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Arena Stage (MedStar) 1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024 Ward 6 Thurs-Sun 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Rosedale Recreation Center (Safeway) 1701 Gales St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Ward 6 Mon/Thurs/Fri/Sat 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kenilworth Recreation Center (Giant) 4321 Ord St NE, Washington, DC 20019 Ward 7 Tues/Wed/Fri 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bald Eagle Recreation Center (District Urgent Care) 100 Joliet St, Washington, DC 20032 Ward 8 Wed/Thurs 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA) (One Medical) 1100 Oak St SE, Washington, DC 20032 Ward 8 Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Safeway) 1812 Erie St SE, Washington, DC 20020 Ward 8 Mon-Thurs 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Earlier this week, all D.C. residents 16 years and older became eligible for COVID-19 shots. Residents are asked to pre-register for a vaccination appointment by visiting vaccinate.dc.gov or calling 1-855-363-0333.

D.C. residents can also book vaccination appointments through their health care providers. Veterans and veteran spouses can get vaccinated through the VA Medical Center and can learn more by calling 202-745-4342. When appointments are available, D.C. residents, teachers and school staff, child care workers and health care workers can book appointments through CVS.

Maryland residents can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in Maryland at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-634-6829. Virginia residents can pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

