A new World War I Memorial, which honors the 4.7 million Americans who served in the war, is now open in D.C.

The memorial, unveiled Friday, features a statue of Gen. John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces during the war; exhibits about the role of the U.S. in World War I; engraved quotes and references to the theaters, campaigns and battles Americans forces participated in; and the Peace Fountain, which is featured behind an excerpt from the poem “The Young Dead Soldiers Do Not Speak” by Archibald MacLeish, according to the National Park Service.

But the central feature of the memorial, a sculpture called “A Soldier’s Journey” by Sabin Howard, will not be installed until 2024. The 58-foot-long sculpture will feature 38 figures illustrating the journey of an American soldier and the American experience of WWI, according to the National Park Service.

“The time is long overdue for the World War I Memorial to take its rightful place among the memorials of the nation’s capital that pay tribute to the men and women who served and sacrificed in America’s armed conflicts,” Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks said in a statement. “The National Park Service is honored to serve as a keeper of America’s stories, and to care for this incredible memorial at which we honor those who served both “Over There” and on the home front in World War I.”

The World War I memorial is located at the former Pershing Park, which is along Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 14th Street NW and 15th Street NW, across from the White House Visitor Center. It is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. National Park Service rangers will provide programs for visitors and answer questions.

Architect Joseph Weishaar designed the memorial, and the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission constructed it.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.