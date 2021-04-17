NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City Police Department has instructed its officers not to take unscheduled days off beginning Monday and until further notice.

Closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, the white officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, are set to take place on Monday following three weeks of testimony.

A memo o btained by the New York Post that included the edict and was issued Friday is in preparation for possible protests following a verdict in the closely watched case. In a statement, the NYPD said the order was “necessary in order to satisfy personnel requirements for any post Derek Chauvin verdict protests.”

Last week, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department has been preparing for nearly a year for possible protests in response to a verdict in the Chauvin case, including training officers, reviewing tactics and performing tabletop exercises, the New York Post reported.

“We certainly have a tough week or two up ahead,” Shea said on Thursday. “A lot is going to obviously hinge on the outcome in Minneapolis.”

