NEW YORK (AP) - A Ohio man arrested for bringing an unloaded, military-style rifle into a Times Square subway station was found sitting with the three-foot-long weapon lying on the floor, inches from his foot, according to a newly released court document.

A New York City police officer said he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag that was also sitting on the floor near Saadiq Teague, along with a loose round. An empty shell casing was found inside the 18-year-old’s backpack, according to the document released Saturday during Teague‘s arraignment on three felony weapons possession charges.

“He said to me that he bought the rifle in Ohio, where he said it was legal, and brought it to New York,” Officer Wilson Lopez said in the documents.

Messages were left seeking comment with Teague’s public defender Rebecca Phipps.

Teague, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was held on $25,000 cash bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday. His next court date is April 22.

