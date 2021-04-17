NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they have arrested one person connected to a fatal stabbing in downtown Nashville.

According to news reports, Metro Nashville Police say 58-year-old Mark Payne was arrested after a 65-year-old unidentified man was stabbed on Friday. Police say the stabbing occurred during an ongoing dispute.

Responding officers took Payne into custody shortly after the stabbing. A knife was recovered.

The victim was stabbed in the next and taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police say the victim was unarmed at the time of the incident.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the victim’s family.

