SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A suspected car prowler is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Washington state, authorities said Saturday.

The Spokane Police Department said the incident occurred early Saturday after someone reported a person was in their car and had pointed a gun at them.

Police say arriving officers found a person still in the car and armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect and an officer exchanged fire.

“That is what we understand to be true based on civilian and officer reports,” said Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller.

Authorities did not say if the officer killed the man. Further investigation will include body cameras worn by officers

Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No information about the person has been released.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Spokane police said they would release the name of the officer involved in the shooting, but didn’t say when.

Police said the Spokane County medical examiner’s office would release the name of the man who died, but didn’t give a timeline.

Spokane police said the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team has been called to examine the shooting and conduct the investigation. The team is comprised of law enforcement agencies, and includes a citizen advisory board.

Fuller said the Spokane County sheriff’s office will be the managing agency for the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.