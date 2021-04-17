Prosecutors have added more charges against a Rapid City man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls.

The Rapid City Tribune reported that a Pennington County jury convicted 38-year-old Teddy Guzman on Thursday of three counts of first-degree rape for sexually assaulting three girls under age 13.

The newspaper reported that prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a fourth girl in 2015 and 2016 when she was 13- and 14-years-old. Investigators learned about her after police started investigating Guzman in 2017 but she wasn’t ready to testify when the other three girls’ cases went to trial last year. Prosecutor Lara Roetzel said the girl has since found the strength to go forward with her case.

Guzman is scheduled to be sentenced in his first case on June 8. He faces up to life in prison. He made his initial appearance on the new case on Friday. Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison set cash bond at $500,000.

“Have a good day,” Guzman told Morrison as he walked out of the hearing.

Calls to Guzman’s attorney’s office didn’t go through on Saturday.

