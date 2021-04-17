COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A shooting in Ohio’s capital city sent a 20-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Columbus police said there was an altercation with a man at an address in the city shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, and the woman and child got into a vehicle with three other people and drove away.

Police said the man followed and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the victims. The vehicle drove away with the occupants searching for a hospital for the girl until they stopped and called police.

Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Police said a 21-year-old suspect was located shortly afterward and faces two felonious assault charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.