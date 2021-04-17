ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - Law enforcement officers fatally shot a 22-year-old Roswell man when he brandished a gun outside a bank as he tried to run away after an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit, authorities said Saturday.

The New Mexico State Police identified the man killed Thursday as Victor Ivan Barron and said it was investigating the fatal shooting that involved two Roswell city police officers and a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy.

According to a State Police statement, the incident started when a sheriff’s sergeant tried to pull over a pickup that then drove off, prompting the pursuit. Barron was shot after he pulled into a bank’s parking lot, got out and started to run, the statement said.

No officers were injured.

