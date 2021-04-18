A 20-year-old man on probation is suspected of carjacking, kidnapping and raping an ex-girlfriend one day after being released from a Southern California jail, authorities said.

Lizandro Diaz Salgado pleaded guilty earlier this month to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of court for disobeying court orders. He was sentenced to eight days in jail, but released on April 12 with credit for time served, CBS 2 News reported.

On April 13, Salgado ran up behind his ex-girlfriend while she was walking to her car in Placentia, the woman told police. She said she was able to lock herself in the car, but Salgado jumped on the hood and battered the windshield until it shattered.

As she tried to escape, Salgado forced the woman back into the car then drove to a commercial complex where he sexually assaulted her before letting her go, investigators said.

Salgado was arrested the next day while riding a bike in nearby Anaheim.

Salgado faces multiple charges including rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, kidnapping, carjacking, domestic battery and criminal threats, according to court documents. A lawyer for Salgado could not be found.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the news station said.

