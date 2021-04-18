RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Police in Southern California have arrested a man they allege was involved in a house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman and injured two others.

Charles Tyson Christian, 47, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the blaze, which occurred early that morning in San Bernardino.

Christian was identified as the son of the 68-year-old man and 67-year-old woman who were injured. No details were released on a potential relationship between Christian and the woman who died, Charlotte Kathryn Knight.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Christian’s parents had escaped the fire but went back inside the home to try to rescue Knight.

The two were hospitalized with burns. The father was still in intensive care as of Saturday night, while the mother had been released, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Police did not provide any information regarding a potential motive or how they identified Christian as the suspect, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Christian had an attorney.

The fire was examined by homicide detectives and arson investigators.

