ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A carjacking suspect from Pennsylvania man was arrested after a chase through several New Jersey towns over the weekend, police said.

Atlantic City police said Sunday a patrol officer heard a woman screaming just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The officer then saw a 46-year-old Deptford woman pulling at the driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran to help her, but the vehicle sped off.

The woman and witness said an unknown man entered the passenger seat as she was in the driver’s seat and tried to lock the car doors. The woman immediately got out of the vehicle, and he then moved to the driver’s seat and sped off, police said.

Police said the driver led them on a pursuit into Pleasantville, and an Atlantic City police supervisor ended the pursuit “when it became too dangerous for pedestrians on Main Street.”

Linwood police later got a 911 call about an erratic driver that turned out to be the same vehicle. Two officers spotted it and ordered the driver out but he fled, the Press of Atlantic City reported. The car later went out of control and was driven onto the front lawn of a home, striking bushes and the residence, police said.

After the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and locked it, officers gained entry by breaking the window, police said.

Kevin Wade, 59, of Philadelphia, was charged by Atlantic City police with carjacking, criminal attempt, eluding, burglary, and simple assault, police said. In addition, Linwood police filed charges of resisting by flight, criminal mischief and obstruction of the administration of law.

Wade was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility; it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

