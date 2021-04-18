Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he doubts the troubled Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be canceled altogether.

Instead, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicted some sort of warning likely will be issued for it once it’s back in distribution.

“I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment,” Dr. Fauci told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The CDC advisory panel will meet Friday to discuss the vaccine, but White House officials have said experts need about two weeks to study whether the vaccine is causing blood clots in some people, according to Politico.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled off the market last week after officials announced that six women had experienced blood clots.

The problem was central venous sinus thrombosis, which forms in the brain, potentially causing a stroke.

Dr. Fauci also predicted that experts will know by the end of the summer whether a third booster shot is needed for individuals who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

On Thursday Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced that it is likely a third booster shot could be needed and that people may need to get a coronavirus vaccine annually.

As of April 8, nearly 20% of the American population has been vaccinated.

