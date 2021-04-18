CORONA, Calif. (AP) - The driver of a minivan was arrested on suspicion of DUI for allegedly causing a six-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway that left a woman dead, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports Saturday evening of a Ford Windstar speeding erratically in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Corona, at times exceeding 90 mph, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dean Corey.

Minutes later the van slammed into the back of a Chrysler Voyager, initiating a chain-reaction crash, Corey said.

A woman in the Voyager, 71-year-old Joan McKee, was killed, the Orange County Register reported Sunday. A man in the Voyager was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver suspected of causing the crash and one other person suffered minor injuries, Corey said. The DUI suspect was identified as Adrian Antonio, 41, of Fontana. He was arrested Saturday evening following his release from a hospital. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

