In 2014, talk radio host Michael Savage wrote a book titled “Stop the Coming Civil War” in which he warned that “true patriots who believe in our nation’s founding principles” would one day need to hold the line against those who wanted to “change the very nature of the country.”

That time has arrived, Mr. Savage warns — advising the push for “hope and change” during former President Barack Obama’s era has intensified under President Biden and his administration.

“They are transforming America in front of our eyes. The split between right and left is now irreparable. I’ve been raising my voice for over 20 years, and I’m telling you that the situation has become urgent. It’s in the red zone. So, I’m raising my voice again,” Mr. Savage says in a new podcast, citing concern over foreign policy, the “war” against the middle class, schools, and “sane medicine” — and the push to expand the number of Supreme Court judges.

“The composition of the Supreme Court has not been changed since 1869. Are you getting it? My friends, if they pack the court, they will alter America for the worse. You’d better hang on because the roller coaster is about to get more dangerous,” Mr. Savage advised.

A GOP PLEDGE OF LOYALTY

The Republican National Committee has issued a “conservative values pledge of support” online and also shared via email.

“Are you a proud conservative? Do you love this country? Are you alarmed by the radical Left’s attempts to turn America into a big government socialist nation? If your answer was a resounding yes to all of the above questions, then it’s time for you to step up and publicly pledge your support for our conservative cause.”

And the pledge itself? Here it is:

“I hereby pledge to stand with the Republican Party in defense of my conservative values. I cherish my Constitutional Rights of Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, and the Freedom to keep and bear arms,” the pledge reads.

“I will stand against the Democrats’ Socialist agenda. I vow to defend The United States of America.”

Curious? Find the pledge at Gop.com/conservative-values-pledge.

THE MIGHT OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS

Republican governors are “trouncing” their Democratic counterparts in recovering jobs and restarting their economies, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and compiled by the GOP. The data found that 16 of the 20 top states in successfully recovering jobs through March are led by Republican governors.

Two Republican-led states, Idaho and Utah, actually have more jobs now than when the pandemic began. Also, 25 Republican-led states have recovered at least half of their jobs lost, and 17 at least two-thirds of their lost jobs.

Out of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 17 are led by Republican governors. The average unemployment rate for the nation’s 27 states with Republican governors is 4.6%; the average rate among Democrat-led states is 6.4%.

The 11 states with the highest unemployment rates are all run by Democratic governors: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Eight of the top 10 states for economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 were led by Republican governors, according to the data while the average growth for red states in the fourth quarter was 5.1%, more than a full point higher than the average of 3.7% for Democrat-run states.

HANNITY AND TRUMP

Here’s a prime-time appearance worth noting: on Monday, former President Donald Trump will make his first on-camera appearance since leaving office. Fox News host Sean Hannity will present an exclusive interview with Mr. Trump at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago at 9 p.m..

The hour-long encounter will address President Biden’s administration, the latest on the situation at the southern border, and Mr. Trump’s post-presidency and future plans. More to come on that, no doubt.

READING, WRITING AND IDENTITY

Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham points out that many public schools are pushing students to study cultural identity taught by “a new class of diversity consultants very eager to cash in on the moral vanity of leftist educators.”

The cultural indoctrination, however, is affecting the U.S. standing on the global stage, according to a an international assessment of students in 79 countries conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a worldwide intergovernmental group.

“The sad fact is, all this critical race theory nonsense, it’s not going to do a darn thing to help kids live better, more productive, more harmonious lives. American education, run by mostly progressive nightmares and the unions, it’s been on a slow downward slide for decades,” Ms. Ingraham said in a new broadcast commentary.

“We all know that compared to other countries, we’re getting our butts kicked in key areas. A 2019 U.S. News & World Report study showed that U.S. students rank 30th in math, 8th in reading and 11th in science. That translates to performing slightly above average in reading and science and slightly below average in mathematics, with no real improvement in those subjects over many years. This is despite everything we do, and all the money we spend on U.S. education,” Ms. Ingraham said.

“This simply cannot continue unless we want our kids to grow up to be uneducated, militant, angry, entitled and totally ungrateful kids and as adults.”

POLL DU JOUR

25% of U.S. adults think the stock market will be higher a year from now; 14% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

23% say it will be “about the same”; 23% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

23% say the stock market will go lower; 44% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

28% of U.S. adults are “not sure”; 19% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

Source: AN ECONOMIST/YOUGOV POLL of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted APRIL 10-13.

