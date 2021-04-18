DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A man who shot a police dog as he ran away from a traffic checkpoint in Georgia was found dead by a SWAT team in the woods several hours later, authorities said.

Members of the SWAT team said they heard a gunshot as they tried to talk to the man in Douglasville about 5 a.m. Sunday and found him wounded with a gun nearby, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when the man drove away from a traffic checkpoint near Interstate 20, the GBI said.

As police chased, the man got out of his car and ran, authorities said.

Police and the man fired shots at each other and a dog with the Austell Police Department was struck in the leg, investigators said.

The man avoided police in the woods for about three hours before the SWAT team found him, authorities said.

The police dog, named Jerry Lee, survived and is being treated by a veterinarian, the GBI said.

The name of the man who was shot by police has not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.