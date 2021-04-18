KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A child was shot and critically hurt Saturday evening in north Kansas City.

Police said officers were called to a hotel near Worlds of Fun shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. At the Hometowne Studios hotel, they found a boy with a gunshot wound, according to the Kansas City Star.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police did not release any details of the shooting, and no arrests were reported immediately Sunday.

