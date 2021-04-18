STUYVESANT, N.Y. (AP) - A 52-year-old upstate New York woman is facing a murder charge for a stabbing that happened during a domestic dispute, police said.

Diana L. Huyck, of Stuyvesant, was arrested Saturday in the stabbing of John K. Ford, 50, New York state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a stabbing in the Columbia County town of Stuyvesant on Friday found Ford suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Huyck stabbed Ford during a domestic dispute.

Huyck was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and jailed without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

