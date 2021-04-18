FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) - A second person has been charged in the killing of an Independence woman whose body was found in a duffle bag last year in rural Buchanan County.

Marcus Brooks, who was arrested in February, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher, according to the Kansas City Star. Prosecutors have also charged Taylor Stoughton, 22, with second-degree murder in the case.

A Missouri Transportation Department worker found the bag with Starcher’s body inside it on Feb. 18, 2020 alongside a road in Faucett, about 45 miles north of Kansas City. Stoughton told investigators that she and Brooks strangled Starcher on Feb. 5, 2020, at a Kansas City hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Brooks is being held without bond. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for him.

