Sen. Chris Coons suggested Sunday that Democrats pass an $800 billion infrastructure package that will have bipartisan support, then use the reconciliation process to muscle through another $1 trillion on a party-line vote.

“If we come together in a bipartisan way to pass that $800 billion hard infrastructure bill … then we show our people we can solve their problems,” the Delaware Democrat said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, joined Mr. Coons during the interview and signaled that Republicans would be open to working with Democrats on an initial package to pay for new roads, bridges and broadband internet.

“Lets do it. Leave the rest for another day, another fight,” Mr. Cornyn said.

President Biden has proposed a more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would include green energy initiatives and aid for caregivers.

Republicans have pushed back against his proposal, saying less than 6% of the $2.3 trillion goes towards traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges and buildings.

To pass legislation in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats would need 10 Republicans to support the bill to get them to the 60-vote threshold.

The senators on Sunday signaled that’s a possibility for the initial $800 billion, showing the parties can work together. But Democrats would have to pass the rest of the president’s proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires only a majority vote.

