ORONO, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine canceled home baseball games on Sunday with the University of Hartford as university police investigate a social media threat.

The University of Maine Police Department on Saturday night asked members of the Orono community to “remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.” It asked for the public’s help in locating a man from Manchester, New Hampshire, “related to a social media threat.”

Police said on their website Sunday that the investigation was continuing.

Police and Margaret Nagle, university spokesperson, did not release any further information on the threat. The university said in a statement that the campus is not in lockdown, but out of an abundance of caution, there are extra police patrols in the area.

Nagle said that there is no arrest warrant and no current outstanding charges from the university against the man, identified as Afshin Zarechian, 20. She said he is not a student at the university.

A phone number for Zarechian couldn’t be found.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.