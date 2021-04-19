D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that several government functions that had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, including parking enforcement, will resume within the next few months.

Beginning June 1, the city will start enforcing all parking laws and vehicle registration requirements, as well as issuing tickets for driving violations captured on camera.

Miss Bowser said drivers with outstanding tickets will be granted an amnesty of four months to pay violations issued before Sept. 30 without penalty.

The price of a residential parking permit will increase from $35 to $50 per household for the first vehicle, $75 for a second vehicle, $100 for a third vehicle and $150 for additional vehicles.

Solid waste management also will resume, including street sweeping and enforcement of sanitation violations.

Expired driver’s licenses and ID cards must be renewed by June 30.

On July 1, cars will be booted if the driver has two or more unpaid tickets for parking, photo and/or minor moving violations.

