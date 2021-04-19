D.C. officials on Monday said their request for assistance from the D.C. National Guard following the outcome of Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis has not yet been approved.

Christopher Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the District asked for assistance from the National Guard at traffic locations and Metro stations downtown. He said the request, which was submitted earlier this month, is still pending.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday put staff on 12-hour shifts in preparation for possible protests after the trial. The department also suspended all leave and optional sick days for officers, according to WUSA-TV (Channel 9).

Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for murder in the death of George Floyd last May. The trial has lasted for weeks, and closing arguments began Monday. The jury will deliberate before issuing a verdict.

Nationwide protests broke out following Floyd’s death last year, and thousands gathered in the District for “Black Lives Matter” events.

Mr. Rodriguez said the city did not request for the National Guard to be armed, noting only the president can authorize weapons for these military members.

