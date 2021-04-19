White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that gun violence is a “public health issue” the U.S. can’t ignore.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dr. Fauci was asked by host Dana Bash whether the “epidemic” of gun violence in the U.S. is a “public health emergency.”

“You know, myself, as a public health person, I think you can’t run away from that,” Dr. Fauci responded.

“I mean, when you see people getting killed — I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened — how can you say that’s not a public health issue?” he said.

The top disease expert’s comments come after a spate of mass shootings that have rocked the country over the past month. On Thursday, a 19-year-old former FedEx employee fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

President Biden called the shootings a “national embarrassment” Friday, one week after he declared gun violence a “public health crisis” in announcing a set of executive actions to address gun control.

