Top House Republicans with oversight over the border surge asked Monday to talk over options with Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting a meeting this month to try to figure out ways to solve what they called an “unprecedented border catastrophe.”

The lawmakers, who have visited the border in recent weeks, said it’s time Ms. Harris get engaged.

“We talked to Border Patrol agents, state and local law enforcement officials, landowners and others who begged for help to stop the flow of aliens. Each person we talked to said they had not heard from you or received any direction or plan from you to help their situation,” wrote Reps. James Comer, top Republican on the Oversight Committee, John Katko, ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, and Jim Jordan, the lead GOP lawmaker on the Judiciary Committee.

President Biden last month tapped Ms. Harris as the administration’s lead on negotiations with Latin American countries to try to stem the flow of people coming north.

After that move, Republicans have been eager to try to lay the border mess at Ms. Harris‘s feet.

But the White House insists her portfolio ends there and the tens of thousands of migrants making their way north are the purview of others once they reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.