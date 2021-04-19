CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) - An inmate serving time for assault has escaped from a Department of Corrections facility in central Alabama.

A statement from the prison system says 47-year-old Tracy Obrian Blackburn escaped from a work release center early Monday in Childersburg, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham.

The news release doesn’t say how the man got out, but a corrections officer reported the escape.

Court records show Blackburn is from Jemison. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 in Shelby County after being accused of beating another man the year before.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.