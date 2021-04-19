JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi’s capital city reported a half-dozen homicides in a 24-hour period.

The crimes in Jackson included the shooting deaths of two men near a nightclub early Saturday morning, WAPT-TV reported.

Police are also investigating a triple homicide that happened Friday.

In a statement, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba expressed sympathy for families of the victims and said that officials “are ever more resolved to find solutions.”

